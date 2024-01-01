ATLANTA (WSAV) — With one game remaining in the regular season, the Falcons still have a shot to make the playoffs.

Now the Falcons do not control their own destiny, they need a win this week against New Orleans and then they also need the Carolina Panthers to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons lost three of their last four outings including a 20-point loss on the road to Chicago last week. Atlanta gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground, but Head Coach Arthur Smith said he is happy with the run defense and he is ready to turn his attention to the season’s most important game.

“We’ve done this to ourselves,” Smith said. “It’s nobody’s fault but our own. You have to start with as it should. That’s what gives you a lot of confidence. Nobody liked what happened yesterday. We’ve got life. However crazy it played out. That is what the situation is. Anytime we play New Orleans it’s a big deal. Certainly, this game has a lot on the line.”

The game between Atlanta and New Orleans is Jan. 7 with the kickoff at 1 p.m.