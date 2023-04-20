Coaches will also have the opportunity to learn how to build a team

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Atlanta Falcons are coming to Valdosta to continue their mission of growing girls flag football throughout the state.

The team is hosting a free football clinic and coaching seminar in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. It’s set for this Saturday, April 22, at Valdosta High School (4590 Inner Perimeter Rd.).

High school athletes will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of flag football from experts and participate in drills. Meanwhile, coaches will learn how to field, build and create a team alongside the Atlanta Falcons.

Though the events are free, registration is required.

The coaching seminar is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is available here.

Check-in for the football clinic starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from noon to 3 p.m. Visit this link to register.

Each athlete will receive a free Falcons t-shirt.