FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — If you make it to the NFL, you’re part of an exclusive one-percent club.

And, if you’re serving actively in the U.S. military right now – you’re also part of a one-percent club.

See the similarities?

So it’s always nice to see these two professions come together like they did today at Fort Stewart.

Several Falcons showed up for a meet and greet this afternoon – one of them received a special honor.

If you look at the top of this page – that’s Drew Dalman.

He was participating in Lieutenant Collin Bresett’s promotion to 1st lieutenant.

We spoke with Dalman about the honor and his visit with the soldiers.

We were talking about him growing up in New York and him playing football in college and stuff like that and he asked me if I wanted to be part of his promotion,” Dalman explained. “I’m not really familiar with what it was, I was just going with the flow. Kind of started to realize it was a big deal for him and a really awesome moment. I was happy to be a part of the milestone with him and it seemed like all of the other guys were excited for him… so it was a good experience.”