Athlete(s) of the Week: Hannah Cail and Mahkayla Premo of Calvary Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day girls basketball team ranks among the top ten in the state for Class-A Private, with their only two losses coming to a top-ranked Elbert County squad and reigning SCISA AA state champion Hilton Head Christian.



Just like the last two seasons, the Cavaliers’ wins have come with a pair of dynamic guards leading the show.



“Our assistant coach Daniel Jackson, he always calls us the tandem because once we get together, it’s hard to stop,” said senior Mahkayla Premo.



Dozens of teams have found out the hard way that keeping Premo and junior Hannah Cail from the basket is a near-impossible task.

“Once we see that first three go in, it’s over.” Premo said. “It’s like we’re shooting them and it’s going in. We put in a lot of work and a lot of preparation for those big moments in games and that’s why we’re so successful.”

Cail and Premo are both scoring leaders on the Cavaliers that average nearly 20 points per game, feeding off each other just like they’ve done for years.



“We see the floor together, we just know where the other one is and know how to get each other open for good shots,” Cail said.



Despite ranking among the top scorers in the state, both Cail and Premo are still looking for college offers, trying to prove themselves every time they step on the court.



“It can be hard sometimes when you think it’s going to go a certain way and it doesn’t. It really just takes patience, just knowing that eventually you’re going to get what you deserve,” Cail said.



“All my life I’ve been undersized and so in my mind nothing was ever going to be handed to me. I’m going to have to work as hard as I can to prove myself,” Premo said.

For Cail and Premo, that proof is usually lit up on the scoreboard.

“When we get on the court, it’s over,” Premo said.

Premo is a senior and has several Division III offers at the moment, but has not made up her mind yet.

Cail is a junior and still looking for that first college offer.

The Cavaliers defeated St. Vincent’s Academy, 60-30, in girls basketball Wednesday night.