SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Childhood football dreams start with youth football and are centered around hopes of one day blossoming into a star.

“I heard from a few family members and close friends of mine, [they said] to keep going,” Michael Grandy, a star running back for Savannah Country Day, said. “The main thing is to keep the kids first.”

Grandy’s performance on the field has turned him into a role model, and there is nothing he loves more than giving back.

“Grades are the first thing that should be on y’all mind,” Grandy said while speaking to a group of youth football players. “I’m also a team captain… two things you learn about being a captain are to lead by example and just to lead everybody, including your community.”

That is why Grandy decided to make it his mission to provide football equipment for the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club’s football team.

“That’s what it’s all about. Each one, teach one,” Karen Thompson, the senior unit director for the Frank Callen Boys and Girls, said. “It’s special to have him want to reach back to the community and help out with the kids.”

As a 16-year-old high school senior, Grandy has a heart of gold. Now, he is doing his best to share his success with others.

“My goal is the same goal these kids,” Grandy said. “Get a college degree and see where my life takes me.”

If you would like to help Grandy and his contribution to youth sports, click here.