SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Madi Saxton is one of the best golfers in Savannah and has the resume to prove it. Saxton won player of the year for her age group in 2021 during the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour.

“My work is really starting to pay off,” Saxton said. “I spend so much time working.”

Saxton started playing golf at the age of seven with her father.

“When Madi was like five or six years old … I started praying,” Stephen Saxton, Madi’s father, said. “I started saying, ‘God, I want to stay connected to my daughters somehow.'”

Stephen Saxton said his prayers led him to the golf course a couple of years later. At the time, he had no idea about how good his daughter would become, nor did he know the things she would go on to accomplish.

However, while it’s cool to be a good player, that’s not what Stephen Saxton is proud of the most.

“I am very proud of her work ethic, but I’m also proud of her using her voice for people who don’t have a voice,” Stephen Saxton said.

Madi is a part of a nonprofit organization called Golf Fore Africa, which is committed to providing fresh drinking water to more than 200,000 people in rural Africa.

“You know how you have your resources, your voice, and your platform, there’s no reason to not use what you have for the good of other people,” Madi Saxton said.

“I’m probably more proud of that than I am of any win or any golf shot she ever hits,” Stephen Saxton said.

For more information about Golf Fore Africa and how you can help with the world’s water crisis, click or tap here.