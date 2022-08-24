HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect, and if you don’t achieve perfection, at least you’re getting better. Kapra Powell, a volleyball player for Bradwell Institute, is the proof of that old saying.

“Honestly, I never even picked up a volleyball before,” Powell explained. “It was a lot like I did not know what I was doing.”

Nonetheless, those days are long gone.

“She’s just an all-around player,” Denise Dudley, the head volleyball coach at Bradwell Institute, explained. “I can put Kapra [Powell] anywhere on the court, and she’s good.”

Which often makes people wonder, how did Powell go from an amateur to a superstar? Well, an opposing player for Liberty County is the one to blame.

“It’s funny she goes to Liberty [and], so we are rivals when we play against each other,” Powell explained. “It’s so funny because we take pictures together and everybody is like don’t talk to her. She’s on the opposite team.”

However, their bond runs deeper than volleyball. Powell and Abbie Mason, her best friend, have known each other since kindergarten. Then in the seventh grade, Mason convinced Powell to try rec-league volleyball.

“I did other sports, but I never loved them as much as volleyball,” Powell said.

Volleyball stuck with Powell, and the more time she spent on the court, the better she got.

“She has evolved,” Dudley explained. “We’ve seen Kapra [Powell] grow since she’s here with us.”

Powell is a leader now. She carries an upbeat attitude on and off the court, which makes her a joy to be around.

“I don’t even want to think about when graduation comes, and she has to leave,” Dudley said.

That is the kind of impact Kapra has on people and her teammates, and it’s also one of the many reasons why she is this week’s WSAV Athlete of the Week.