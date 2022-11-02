SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It doesn’t matter whether Alex Swetlikoff is on the ice or in the community. He wants to score a goal every time.

On the ice, Swetlikoff is an exceptional hockey player and a key reason why the Savannah Ghost Pirates hold a 4-0 record after scoring three goals in two games.

“[I’m] just shooting the puck, it’s as simple as that,” Swetlikoff, the forward for the Ghost Pirates, said. “[I’m] getting some chances playing with good players [and] they’re finding me in the right spots.”

On Saturday, Nov. 5, nearly 8,000 fans will get the chance to watch the Ghost Pirates for the first time at the Enmarket Arena. It will be the first home game in team history, a night the Ghost Pirates hope to remember.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Swetlikoff said. “[We] just want to keep the winning streak going.”

While Saturday’s performance can quickly become the talk of the town, it’s what the team did Monday evening that will have a deeper impact on the community, as they trick-or-treated with patients at the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital Of Savannah.

“So it’s really special because when you’re stuck here on the holidays, it kind of sucks,” Jessica Auner, a patient’s mother, said. “They made it really nice.”

“Being a professional athlete, people look up to us,” Swetlikoff said. “We were once a kid too, and we looked up to the athletes as well. So, just coming and meeting them face-to-face, it’s awesome.”