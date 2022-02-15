Athlete of the Week: A local play and coach talk about their bond started in the classroom and carried over to the court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Walker Sheffield’s skills on the tennis court speak for themselves. Sheffield’s skills are so good that he’s playing varsity as a 13-year-old and will play athletes four and five years older than him.

“I’m not going to lie,” Sheffield said. “I was a little bit intimated at first, but then you realize it doesn’t matter how old they are as long as I can compete with them, it’ll be a good match.”

Nonetheless, behind every good player is a great coach. However, Sheffield and his coach share a different relationship. At 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, she’s his coach, but during school hours she’s his art teacher.

“The rapport I already have with the kids from the classroom transfers to coaching and makes everything better,” said Miki Duval, the tennis coach at St. Andrews.

Art brought Sheffield and Duval together four years ago. While Sheffield has an interest in art, he is aware that it’s not his best subject, and so does his teacher.

“Walker is a better tennis player than an artist,” Duval said jokingly. “He’s always willing to do his best for me.”

In the classroom, Sheffield will get an “A” for effort. Nevertheless, Sheffield will face a completely different task on the tennis court, where he’ll match up against some of Georgia’s best players.

This year Duval says she plans to play Sheffield in both singles and doubles because that’s what the team needs, and he has the skills to get the job done.