BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Wesley Ambrose, an infielder for the University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) and former South Effingham standout, is finally back where he wants to be in South Carolina.

“I actually played at a school in North Carolina, which I liked it, but wanted to transfer back home to see all my siblings grow up,” Ambrose said.

Ambrose is the oldest of six, and he takes his responsibilities as big brother seriously.

“I hope I’m a good influence,” Ambrose said.

Ambrose values his relationships with each of his siblings. However, his relationship with his 8-year-old sister changed his view on life.

“She always brightens you up,” Ambrose said. “She always runs up to me, gives me a hug, and tells me how much she loves me. No, matter the day, she’s never having a bad day.”

Ambrose’s sister, Josie (Ambrose), has down syndrome, a genetic condition that alters a person’s physical and developmental abilities.

“My little sister is a part of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS),” Ambrose said.

LDSS is a nonprofit committed to supporting families affected by the condition.

“She’s the same as me and you,” Ambrose said during an interview with WSAV. “Personally, I think she’s better.”

Ambrose and his family participate in an event called Buddy Walk to help raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

“You shouldn’t judge somebody strictly off of a look,” Ambrose said.

Regardless of Josie’s looks or conditions, she’ll always be a part of the USCB family.

“When she comes to the ballpark, she lights up this dugout, and everyone gets excited,” Ted Falkner, the head coach of USCB’s baseball team, said. “Again, just a great part of the family atmosphere we create here [at USCB].”