Athlete of the Week: St. Andrew’s standout Zyere Edwards is one of most prolific scorers in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the St. Andrew’s Lions need a bucket, there’s one man they turn to more than any other: junior Zyere Edwards.



“It’s just about maturity; just learning at what point in the game I need to be aggressive and at what point I need to get my teammates involved.”



Edwards has been on a tear this year, scoring 23.8 points per game, up from 18.7 last seasonand good enough to put him in the top 20 statewide.



He’s added 5 assists per game and 4.6 steals per game as well, along with quite a few shining moments.



“My favorite on-court memory this year was definitely our game against Country Day,” Edwards said. “I think it was like four minutes left in the game and I think I hit three threes to win the game for us. The last three was with like twenty seconds left.

It gets more impressive when you consider that shooting isn’t even what Edwards does best.



“He scores a lot but he’s selfless. He’s really a pass first-guard who prefers to pass and who really gets more excited about setting up teammates,” said St. Andrew’s coach Mel Abrams Jr.



As a five-foot-nine guard, Edwards faces a challenge; he has a scoring guard’s talents with a point guard’s body.



Even though Edwards hopes to play point guard at the next level, he’s focused intently on his scoring over the last year, working with Abrams Jr. to learn lots of ways to attack the basket.

“There are lots of small guards throughout the history of the game. Those are conversations that he and I have,” Abrams Jr. said.

“Since I’m so small, I’ve got to be able to jump and take a beating from a bigger guard or something, so I’m definitely filling out my body a little bit more,” Edwards said.



Edwards has managed to put all those gifts together, and his team is reaping the benefits.

“Oftentimes we have one of the best players if not the best player on the court at all times, so we just feel like we give ourselves a chance,” Abrams Jr.



After graduating high school, Edwards wants to play basketball in college and possibly pursue writing as a career.