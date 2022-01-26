Athlete of the Week: Shane’ Jackson plays key role for perfect Brunswick girls basketball

BRUNSWICK, GA (WSAV) – There’s an old saying that practice makes perfect, and the Brunswick Pirates certainly are with an 18-0 record. They’re the top team in their region and they maintain hopes of holding the number one spot throughout the rest of the season.

“We just have to keep it in the road and finish strong, so we will be able to host our regional tournament,” said Maria Mangram, the Pirates’ head coach

Mangram’s goal will call for key players like center Shane’ Jackson to be at the top of their games.

Jackson filled the stat sheet with a double-double, scoring 16 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and blocking five shots. Her effort helped the Lady Pirates pull out a 50-45 win against their cross-city rival, Glynn Academy.

“At the end of the game, we finished strong,” Jackson said. “We had our ups and downs throughout [the game.]”

Ups and downs are expected in sports, but Jackson remains the glue that keeps the team together.

“I’m the mom of the group,” Jackson said. “I tend to tell them what they can and can not do. So, they act up when I’m not around because I’m quick to check them.”

“Oh my goodness, Shane’ will come and sit on my sofa and let me know how it’s going or not going,” Mangram said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but overall we have a great relationship.”

Jackson graduates in 2023 and says she’s trying to decide whether she wants to attend college or go to the Air Force.