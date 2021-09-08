Athlete of the Week: Savannah golfer Kate Barber has sights set on the LPGA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the sun started to slowly set on Labor Day, Kate Barber stared down a chip for birdie on Hole No. 2 at Deer Creek — one of the six courses at The Landings Club.

“It’s awesome to come out here at night, when it’s the perfect temperature, and play a round of 18,” Barber said. “It’s perfect.”

Barber calmly stepped up to the ball and sunk the 40-foot chip shot, a smile breaking out on her face as she went to retrieve her ball from the hole. The 14-year-old has gotten pretty used to pulling off the miraculous on the golf course.

“My first-ever tournament I played in I won by 12 strokes,” Barber explained. “I really always knew I was good at this.

The St. Vincent’s freshman experienced success from the moment she picked up a golf club and hasn’t looked back. Barber dominated her first tournament, finished third at the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National, and was recently ranked in the Top-20 for the Class of 2025 by the AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard.

“I think it’s my will to win,” Barber added. “I love winning and being in the atmosphere where I can win and I work really hard to get there.”

Barber said college coaches have already contacted here about coming to play for their program once she graduates. She hopes to play Division I golf and eventually make it to the LPGA Tour. She appears to be well on her way to achieving both.

“Playing against older girls and even some college players and beating them is a really good experience for me,” Barber said. “Golf has really helped me in every way. It has shaped my entire life around it.”

There’s still plenty of time to decide which college is the best fit for her and what path will help lead her to the professional scene. Until then, you’ll likely find Barber at one of her home courses at The Landings Club, driving Par 4s, making long birdie putts look easy, and searching for her next challenge.