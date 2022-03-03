SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first bar that any high jumper has to clear is in the mind.



“Learning how to convince yourself that you can overcome a high obstacle like that is a very tough mental challenge,” said Savannah Christian assistant track and field coach Dale Colter.



It’s a challenge that Savannah Christian’s Maggie Byrd has been taking on for years.

“I just get so competitive to the point where if I miss a jump, I just get so angry at myself, which my coach tells me not to do,” Byrd said.



Fortunately, Byrd does not miss many of them.



She’s even cleared a 5-foot-6 bar before, which stands as a Raider school record, at a meet at Country Day last year.



“She got to five-six and she felt almost as if she wasn’t sure she was ready to clear it, but she cleared it real easily,” Colter said.

“I remember getting off the mat as I cleared it and I remember my parents screaming for me. It was so surreal,” Byrd said.

If a school record was surreal, the state championship ring she won later that season left Byrd dumbfounded.

“It was just like a breath of relief. I was just like ‘thank the lord.’ Because I don’t know how to explain it. It was just…I don’t even know,” Byrd said.

While Maggie focuses on clearing even greater heights, she also hopes to raise the bar for her teammates.

“It’s definitely very challenging since she can get over much better heights than I can, but it keeps me very motivated to try to do better,” said junior Ella Bush.

A little higher on every jump: the attitude that pushed Maggie Byrd to the winner’s podium.

“She’s got a lot more ahead of her,” Colter said.

Byrd is interested in competing at the college level and has multiple Division I schools interested in her, according to Colter.