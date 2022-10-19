RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the Congaree Golf Course this week, with the PGA Tour’s CJ CUP in town and some of the biggest names in the sport headlining this year’s tournament.

Jeep Patrick, an amateur golfer at Hilton Head Preparatory School, will be one of many of the people in attendance paying close attention to this year’s tournament.

“That’s all I wanted to do was keep playing golf,” Patrick said. “It all started with the First Tee camp.”

Patrick started participating in First Tee at 11 years old. As the years passed, Patrick’s potential began to flourish, which led to First Tee nominating Patrick for the Congaree Global Golf Initiative.

The Congaree Global Golf Initiative helps potential college golfers prepare for their next opportunity in the classroom and on the course.

“So while they are here, we get full-time academic and athletic advisors,” Ben Grandy, the executive director of the Congaree Foundation, said.

Those advisors help participants select a college they agree would be a good fit, and together they work towards achieving that goal.

“It’s going well so far,” Patrick began to explain. “I talked to a few coaches, went on a few visits, and met the team… it’s going well so far. I just want to keep playing the game.”

Patrick has only been a part of the program for four months, but he seems to be going in the right direction, and maybe watching some big names play this week in the CJ CUP will only add fuel to the fire.