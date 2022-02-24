SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first time Groves head coach Kevin Evans saw Jerald Colonel, he was a long way from the imposing presence that now anchors the Rebels’ defense.



“Gerald wasn’t six-seven when he first started playing basketball obviously,” Evans said. “I met him in his eighth grade year. He was in middle school, working with my church, doing some mentoring; I didn’t know the kid from a can of paint.”



Evans surely knows him now. Colonel has become the leading shot blocker in the state of Georgia, per MaxPreps, averaging more than six rejections per game.

That paint defense has anchored the Rebels, who are ranked as the No. 8 team in Class 3A by basketball website SandysSpiel. They are currently in the second round of the GHSA playoffs after defeating Brantley County, 70-33.



“Everyone used to just score on me and I just took pride in playing defense. I was like ‘I don’t want nobody else scoring on me.’” Colonel said.



In an age where so many big men pride themselves on playing away from the basket, Colonel is a throwback who finds his happy place in doing the dirty work.



He proudly informed Evans once that all he wanted to do was rebound and block shots, which prompted his coach to call him Groves’ version of former NBA great Dennis Rodman.

“At one point in time, I told my coach I wanted 40 rebounds and 20 blocks with at least 10 points,” Colonel said. “I didn’t really care about my scoring. I cared about me and my team getting the win.”



Colonel did plenty of shot blocking and rebounding in Groves’ 50-44 region championship victory against Windsor Forest last Friday. He tallied eight rejections and twelve rebounds while also scoring the basket that put the game away with less than 20 seconds to go.



“We hadn’t actually won the region since 2010 and we finally got one after all the losses we took,” Colonel said.



“We got to the region championship, we felt like [Windsor Forest] beat us twice and so now was the chance to redeem ourselves. Everyone else was saying the hardest thing to do was beat a team three times and you saw what happened. Groves came out on top,” said fellow senior I’Keen Johnson.

The Rebels have achieved all this without a home gym to play in; they likely won’t have one until at least January of 2023. Their practices and de facto home games are in Savannah High School’s facilities.

Groves has compensated for that by making themselves feel at home in other people’s gyms.

“We’ve been on the road for the last two years, you know,” Evans said. “Road Rebels is what everyone has kind of started to call us and we embrace that adversity.”

That all starts with the biggest Road Rebel of the team: Colonel himself.

“I feel like he can take us to the promised land and can lead us there. We’ve got his back,” Johnson said.

Groves hosts a second-round playoff game against Greater Atlanta Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday.