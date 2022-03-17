

Georgia Southern senior Ben Carr always loved the Eagles’ home tournament.



“It’s awesome,” Carr said. “Statesboro supports us really well. There are holes where 50 to 60 people will camp out, especially on the weekend.”

Coming into this year’s Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club, Carr is having one of the best seasons in Eagle golf history.

“I’ve been watching him play junior golf since he was a freshman or sophomore,” said Georgia Southern coach Carter Collins. “His accolades speak for themselves.”

Some of those accolades include a top five finish in the Colleton River Collegiate, a first team all-Sun Belt selection as a junior and the number eight ranking in the country among college golfers, per tracking website GolfStat.

“He goes through the same routine every single time,” said freshman Brantley Baker. “He’s very diligent in what he does and he’s a very hard worker.”

This year’s Schenkel will be the most emotional tournament of them all for Carr; not just because it’s his last one, but because of what happened during his first one.

“My dad passed away my freshman year during Schenkel week,” Carr said. “It’s something that I’ve held on to and its done a lot of different things for me. It’s been hard on me for a long time and it still is.”

“It takes a very tough person to get through the way he did and the way he’s continuing to get through it,” said head coach Carter Collins. “And I think tough times reveal character a lot of times and that revealed his.”

In the three years since it happened, Carr has come a long way, always keeping his father on his mind.

“I think its kind of made me a better brother and a better son. It’s something that I hold pretty close to me.”

The Schenkel Invitational tees off at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with the final round on Sunday teeing off at 8 a.m.

Thirteen of the 15 participating teams are ranked in the top 100 nationally, including Georgia Southern at 59, per GolfStat.

Admission is free.