Set up the ball machine. Catch it. Shoot it.

It’s a routine that Bradwell Institute’s Bailey Gilmore is all too familiar with.

“This is her fourth year, her senior year with me, and I can definitely say that she’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever had in my program,” head coach Faye Baker said.

It’s that work ethic, along with a 6-foot-3 frame and a sweet jump shot, that earned Gilmore a spot at Vanderbilt University, where she’ll be gunning for more than just a starting role.

“Vanderbilt is known for its medical program, which is what I want to excel in,” Gilmore said. “I want to follow the pre-med track and hopefully study biology or chemistry. With that, I want to be an anesthesiologist.”

Before she can get there, though, Gilmore is going to be part of a Bradwell Institute squad that nobody is sleeping on, especially after they made the state quarterfinals last year.

“I think we have a lot of potential and seeing us over the years, we made a lot of improvements,” Gilmore said. “So I’m very excited to see how much further we can go this year.”

Bradwell Institute is no stranger to great women’s basketball players; its produced talent like Delisha Milton-Jones, a former WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist.

Now, the Tigers have another great one.

“Because she worked so hard, the progression to where she is now has been phenomenal,” Baker said.