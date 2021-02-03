Area athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Signing Day 2021 had significantly more masks and fewer people in attendance than in years past, but that didn’t take anything away from the accomplishments of the athletes that signed their letters of intent.



WSAV News 3 On Your Side was at nine different high schools today, talking to kids that will play from Savannah to New York, in sports ranging from football to clay shooting.



We will update this article at the end of the day with a list of all the area signings. If you are a kid or parent that would like to send us photos of your signing to include in the article, please send them to agoldstein@wsav.com.



Congratulations to these kids on achieving their dreams!



BEAUFORT

After protecting quarterback Tyler Haley’s blind side his senior season, offensive lineman Terence Wilson is headed off to Newberry College where he continue making it his mission to keep his QB safe.

Congratulations to Terence Wilson on committing to play college football at Newberry! A great accomplishment for a great young man! #ForBeaufort pic.twitter.com/YDNbTr7a6W — Beaufort Football (@BeaufortFB) January 8, 2021

CALVARY DAY

Greg Daniel (Army) – After lighting the Coastal Empire on fire, running back Greg Daniel will be in a system that loves to run: the triple option at Army West Point.

Fuches Lewis (Georgia State) – Calvary Day’s dominant defensive lineman Fuches Lewis chose Georgia State not just for its football prowess, but for the opportunities it offers off the field. He wants to be a computer programmer after his football days are done.

Ryan Merklinger (Valparaiso) – “Big Merk” was a force on the offensive line for the Cavs, and now will take his tenacity to the Pioneer Football League.

Cam Dean (Rhodes College) – Cam was able to visit Rhodes’ campus after he was offered and knew the moment he stepped on site that he’d spend four years there.

Cam Selders (Morehouse) – Cam Selders was an explosive athlete at both wideout and cornerback for the Cavaliers. Morehouse College is getting a good one with him.

Brogan Korta (Mercer) – Brogan hopes to study business at Mercer while he plays football. He plans on getting his Master’s degree in five years.



CLAXTON



Shakari Denson (Ohio University) – Denson was a ball-hawk at Claxton, snagging 17 interceptions in his career with the Wildcats. He’ll be advancing to the D-1 level at Ohio.



Nathan Tillman (Georgia Southern) – Claxton’s long snapper will be staying close to home, signing with Chad Lunsford and the Georgia Southern Eagles.



Karon Taylor (Mercer) – Karon Taylor racked up more than 4,600 all-purpose yards and 50 TDs in his high school career. He’ll bring that explosiveness to Mercer at the next level.



Cameron Arthur (Fort Scott CC) – A contributor on both the basketball court and football field, Cam Arthur will go to Fort Scott Community College for football.



Ty’Kei Hines (Highlands CC) – Hines played multiple positions on the Claxton football team and will likely do the same in his time at Highlands Community college.



HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN



J.P. Peduzzi (Lenoir-Rhyne) – The all-time scoring leader in HHCA history caps off his illustrious Eagle career with a commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne University.

HILTON HEAD HIGH

Abby Lainhart (Western Carolina, soccer) – Abby Lainhart has been an integral piece of HHCA’s soccer team; no doubt the Catamounts will find her just as valuable next season.

Cameron Matousek (Nazareth College, swimming) – Matousek will take his swimming prowess from Hilton Head all the way to Rochester, New York at Nazareth College.

ISLANDS

Damonte Smith (Middle Tennessee State) – One of the most dominating pass rushers in the Coastal Empire, Damonte Smith battled through his fair share of adversity to get to his signing day with Middle Tennessee State. After playing just five games over the past two years due to transfer rules and an eye injury, Smith says it’s a blessing to still make the jump to college and bring his talent to the Blue Raiders program.

Nathaniel ‘Bubba’ Chisolm (Savannah State) – Chisolm is a mean dude if you line up on the other side of the ball against him, but even the Sharks senior linebacker couldn’t help but crack a huge smile as he signed to play for Shawn Quinn and the Savannah State Tigers.

Jadon Adams (Savannah State) – The Region 3-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year put together a fantastic curtain call to his Islands career. He may have played quarterback with the Sharks, but Adams says he’s looking forward to competing at multiple spots for Savannah State and is willing do whatever the coaches ask of him.

Terryn Patterson (Concord) – Described by head coach DeShawn Printup as a soft-spoken guy who ‘let’s his play do all the talking’, Terryn Patterson opened up about his gratefulness to find his new home at Concord.

John Dickerson (Shorter) – Owner of what is likely the most impressive catch of the year in the Coastal Empire, Dickerson will take his talents to Shorter University.



JEFF DAVIS

Charles Stegall (Valdosta State) – The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman for Jeff Davis will be taking his talents to ‘Titletown, USA’, home of the Valdosta State Blazers.

MAY RIVER



Steffin Gadson (The Citadel) – Steffin Gadson made the 4A all-state team at cornerback this year and is excited to bring his coverage skills to Charleston as he suits up for The Citadel.



Ahmad Green (The Citadel) – Quarterback Ahmad Green will share a sideline with his high school teammate Steffin Gadson at The Citadel next year. No doubt there will be a lot of fierce practice battles between the Sharks’ QB and top defensive back.



Caleigh Powell (USC Salkehatchie, softball) – Caleigh Powell will play softball at USC Salkehatchie next year. Head coach John Powell said he appreciates her constant desire to improve.



Giovana Rodriguez (Belmont Abbey, softball) – Rodriguez will take her considerable softball talent to North Carolina to play for the Belmont Abbey Crusaders.

NEW HAMPSTEAD

Treyson Speaks (Valdosta State) – After winning a share of the ‘Savannah City Championship’ with New Hampstead this year, Treyson Speaks should have plenty of more chances to win hardware after signing his letter of intent with Valdosta State. The Blazers are back-to-back Gulf South Conference champions and have one five NCAA Division II titles, including one in 2018.

Congratulations to WR, Treyson Speaks for signing today with Valdosta St. Phoenix nation will be watching. RISE UP!!! pic.twitter.com/3v3oMOKhI2 — New Hampstead (@NEWHAMPSTEADFB) February 4, 2021

Randy ‘JJ’ Jarrell (Fort Valley State) – The Phoenix senior will take his talents to Fort Valley State, where he will get the chance to compete against hometown team Savannah State in SIAC play.

Congratulations to QB, Randy “JJ” Jarrell – signing with Fort Valley St.

We are so proud…Phoenix nation will be watching. RISE UP!!! pic.twitter.com/t6xM2M9eT6 — New Hampstead (@NEWHAMPSTEADFB) February 3, 2021



RICHMOND HILL

Ashaud Roberson (West Georgia College) – Ashaud Roberson had big shoes to fill with the departure of legendary Richmond Hill running back Jalen Rouse. Not only did the Wolves commit live up to expectations…he also set the Wildcats’ regular-season rushing record with 1,407 yards on the year.

Shaquan Brooks (Berry College) – A Class 6A All-State defensive lineman, Brooks hope to disrupt some offenses up in the Southern Athletic Association with the Berry College Vikings.

Armon Mason (Mississippi Valley State) – The senior defensive lineman beamed with pride talking about his ability to battle back from injuries early on in his high school career and earn a Division 1 scholarship from the MVSU Delta Devils.

Jordan Clark (Savannah State) – Family is a big deal to Jordan Clark. That’s why, when the Savannah State came calling with an opportunity to play close to home, the two-way Richmond Hill star jumped at the chance and committed to the Tigers.

This is what #NationalSigningDay is all about



You simply can't fake the excitement from @Jordanclark_20 today!



The @RHHSFootball two-way star is big on family and says heading right down the road to @SavStateTigers seems like the ideal situation@CoachShawnQuinn @MattLeZotte pic.twitter.com/QmZmLn2twE — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 3, 2021

Britton Williams (Georgia Southern) – Georgia Southern knows kickers. Britton Williams knows Georgia Southern’s has helped two kickers recently achieve their dream of earning a starting spot in the NFL. Seems like a match made in heaven! The Wildcats specialist developed into a legitimate weapon for Richmond Hill’s offense and looks to make some clutch kicks at Paulson Stadium in the coming years.

Kenyan Hunter (Mercer) – Even though Kenyan Hunter had to sign with Mercer over Zoom, the senior running back had a huge smile on his face talking about the opportunity to play the sport he loves at the next level.

SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN



Abby Chambers (Emmanuel, clay shooting) – There aren’t many scholarship opportunities for girls in competitive shooting, but Abby Chambers wasn’t going to let that stop her. This champion clay shooter is heading to Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.



Logan Jones (Georgia Southern, volleyball) – Logan Jones will follow in her older sister Landon’s footsteps as a future libero for the Georgia Southern Eagles’ volleyball team. Their mother, Julie, got her 700th win this year.



Lexi Polychrones (Mercer, volleyball) – Named Savannah’s volleyball player of the year by the Morning News her junior year, Polychrones will take her immense setting talent to Mercer.



Joey White (Birmingham Southern, baseball) – White will bring his blazing right arm to Birmingham Southern’s pitching staff next year.



Cooper George (Mount Olive, baseball) – Sitting alongside Joey White, a man he’d played baseball with since nine years old, Cooper George signed his letter to play at Mount Olive.

SOUTHEAST BULLOCH

Jonah Jones (Reinhardt) – We first met the Yellow Jackets kicker when he combined making field goals with raising money for childhood cancer research. Safe to say the Eagles are getting a stand-up person with this spring signing.

Waylon Knight (Reinhardt) – The 6-foot, 225-pound defensive end will join teammate Jonah Jones at Reinhardt as the pair of Yellow Jackets look to make a splash in the Mid-South Conference.

Congrats to these two today signing their football scholarships! Great young men! pic.twitter.com/io0ydvPidz — Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets (@SEB_Football) February 3, 2021





WARE COUNTY



Michael Mincey (Vanderbilt) – Inside linebacker Michael Mincey chose Vanderbilt over South Carolina, Army and Mississippi State, among others.

WAYNE COUNTY

Trevin Wallace (Kentucky) – One of the most highly-anticipated signings in the south, 4-star linebacker Trevin Wallace appeared to have narrowed his choices down to Auburn, Kentucky, and Ole Miss on the morning of signing day. When it came time to make a decision, the Wayne County legend says he connected with Bob Stoops and the UK coaching staff more than the rest. Big Blue Nation was VERY happy on Twitter when Wallace announced his commitment.

Trevin Wallace is going to be a WILDCAT



Here’s the moment he made his choice and selected @UKFootball @WSAVBlitz @WSAV pic.twitter.com/TQ1c9JyZS8 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 3, 2021

Grayson Brannen (ABAC, softball) – Surrounded by her family, friends, and teammates, Grayson Brannen put pen to paper and signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The senior softball star plans to attend junior college for two years and then continue her education at a four-year college or university.