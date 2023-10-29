COLUMBUS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Appling County softball team captured the Class AA state title on Oct. 28 at the Columbus Softball Complex.

The Pirates, the No. 2 seed out of Region 3, defeated Jeff Davis, 4-3 in the final. This was the second time Appling County defeated Jeff Davis in the state tournament. The previous time was in the second round, a 9-5 win.

Appling County went undefeated throughout the state tournament. They opened the tournament in Columbus with a win over Eagles Landing Christian, 14-1. Then, in the third round defeated Banks County, 2-1.