(WSAV) – The baseball teams of Appling County, Calvary Day, Savannah Christian cruised to the second round of the GHSA playoffs on April 24. Meanwhile Benedictine faces a must-win game on Tuesday, April 25, after splitting the doubleheader on Monday.

Appling County defeated Washingtion County, 11-7, in game one and, 12-1, in game two. Appling County will face Worth County on April 29.

Calvary Day swept Richmond Academy at Grayson Stadium. The Cavaliers won the first game, 10-2, then took game two, 19-3.

Savannah Christian had little trouble with Cross Creek. They shut out the visitors in the both games. They won game one, 15-0, and game two, 13-0.

Benedictine faces a must-win game three after splitting the first two games with Whitewater. The first took the first game, 7-5. However Benedictine bounced back, 4-2, in the second game. The decisive game will be April 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Benedictine.