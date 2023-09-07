(WSAV) – The Appling County Pirates hand Wayne County their first loss of the season, beating Wayne County 21-7.

Appling County’s defense looks impressive against Wayne County, keeping them off the scoreboard for all four quarters. Wayne County’s lone touchdown came on defense with a strip-sack, which they scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

Appling County’s air attack also looked good, as Dayson Griffis, the Pirates’ quarterback, threw two touchdown passes.

Appling County moves to 2-1, and Wayne County drops to 2-1. Appling County will play Moore Haven next week at home, and Wayne County will play Statesboro on the road.

Other Scores:

May River 44

Battery Creek 12

Islands 7

Windsor Forest 21

Frederica Academy 13

Bluffton 44