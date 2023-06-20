SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-inch scrape on his left arm to show for his spectacular performance, Mike Yastrzemski took as much pride in his headfirst slide for the tying run as he did that dramatic splash-hit homer to end the game in the 10th inning.

Yastrzemski sent a three-run shot into McCovey Cove to win it, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Monday night for their season-best eighth straight victory.

Yastrzemski also connected in the sixth, giving him five career multi-homer games and two against San Diego. It was his fourth walk-off homer in the majors and second versus the Padres.

Patrick Bailey hit a tying sacrifice fly in a two-run ninth to knock in Yastrzemski, who tagged up and raced home to score with a headfirst dive into the plate.

“That was probably more exhilarating,” Yastrzemski said. “That was one of those plays where it could have ended up dropping in front. I just kind of hang out there for a second and make the right read and luckily I got in there just in time. So I was pretty fired up that the game was tied up.”

Camilo Doval (2-2) struck out Manny Machado on a 91 mph slider for the first out of the 10th and got through it unscathed for the win. It took 11 pitches to retire Machado.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler called it “nerve-wracking,” knowing the damage Machado can do.

“It was an incredible battle from a fan’s perspective,” Kapler said. “It was excellent to watch.”

Juan Soto homered twice and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run single in the fourth but San Diego’s undermanned bullpen couldn’t hold it.

Michael Wacha was cruising for the Padres with a 4-0 lead until giving up David Villar’s solo home run in the fifth.

Soto connected for his 11th homer of the year in the first and 12th leading off the fifth after San Diego didn’t clear the fences in its previous two games. It was his 13th career multi-homer game and first since joining the Padres last year.

Kim had three singles to back Wacha, who allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. Tim Hill pitched two hitless innings of relief with three strikeouts.

Then the Giants rallied against Luis García in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Blake Sabol drew a leadoff walk, then Yastrzemski singled and Sabol scored on a wild pitch that advanced Yastrzemski to second. Luis Matos’ fly got Yastrzemski to third. J.D. Davis walked and Drew Carlton relieved, allowing the sac fly by Bailey before walking the next two batters to load the bases.

Ray Kerr (0-1) came in and struck out Joc Pederson to force extra innings. Pederson started the 10th as the automatic runner on second base and, after Kerr intentionally walked Thairo Estrada, Sabol dropped down a sacrifice bunt.

Padres manager Bob Melvin considers this a crucial four-game series.

“We need to pick up some games in our division, so these games seem a little bit more important even though it’s June,” Melvin said before the game.

The Giants were on a roll after a pair of impressive road sweeps against the Cardinals and Dodgers — outscoring rival Los Angeles 29-8, including a 15-0 victory Saturday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. appeared to have stolen his 13th base in the first after leading off the game with a double but the Giants challenged the call and it was ruled he was caught stealing.

Rookie right-hander Ryan Walker made his first career start as San Francisco went with a bullpen game after scheduled starter Alex Cobb was placed on the injured list Sunday with a strained left oblique muscle.

The Padres have won nine of the last 11 in the series, including both meetings April 29-30 in Mexico City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Seth Lugo is scheduled to come off the injured list and start Tuesday, his first appearance since straining his right calf May 16 covering first base. Melvin wasn’t sure what Lugo’s pitch count might be. “He’s eager to get back out there,” Melvin said.

Giants: LHP Scott Alexander was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring he hurt Sunday at Dodger Stadium. RHP Sean Hjelle was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … 3B Casey Schmitt was held out of the starting lineup a day after being hit by a pitch in the right arm. X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Lugo (3-3, 4.10 ERA) will make his ninth start of 2023, pitching opposite Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.31).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports