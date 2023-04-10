ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970 and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021.

Heaney recorded his first out by fanning Edward Olivares with one runner on in the first. After the Royals scored an unearned run, Heaney whiffed Matt Duffy to begin the streak, then struck out Nicky Lopez to end the inning.

In the second, Heaney set down Hunter Dozier and Nate Eaton swinging and Jackie Bradley Jr. looking for five straight. In the third, Bobby Witt Jr., Edward Olivares and Vinnie Pasquantino all struck out swinging.

Heaney’s ninth straight came against Salvador Perez, who went down swinging to lead off the fourth. Duffy then became the first Royals batter to record an out on a ball in play — a flyball to right.

Heaney departed after five innings and 10 Ks. He allowed two hits, two walks and one unearned run.

Heaney broke Nolan Ryan’s club record for consecutive strikeouts in a game with seven. Ryan fanned seven straight against the California Angels on July 7, 1991.

Heaney, who signed with Texas as a free agent last December, had a rocky outing in his Rangers debut, recording only eight outs and allowing seven runs in a 7-2 loss to Baltimore last Tuesday.

