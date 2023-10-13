ENFIELD, England (AP) — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will miss his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury when Baltimore plays the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) was the only other player on Baltimore’s injury list on Friday.

“We’re very close to full strength,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s a big deal. That’s a plus.”

Safety Geno Stone was a full participant in Friday’s indoor practice after being limited the day before because of a hamstring issue.

Mitchell, who is on injured reserve, is questionable for Sunday.

Oweh, selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, is nearly ready to return to practice.

“It’s a process with that kind of an ankle sprain,” Harbaugh said. “When he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready. He’s kind of getting in that neighborhood now.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL