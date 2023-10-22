HOUSTON (AP) — Astros reliever Bryan Abreu appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch Sunday night in Game 6. Houston needed one win to reach the World Series for a third straight season.

Abreu’s hearing is scheduled for Monday before John McHale Jr., special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

MLB said Saturday all six umpires determined Abreu intentionally threw at García in the eighth inning Friday when he drilled the slugger on the left arm with a 98 mph fastball.

Two innings earlier, García spiked his bat and took a slow trot around the bases after his towering three-run homer gave Texas a 4-2 lead at Globe Life Field.

In suspending Abreu, MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

The right-hander’s pitch angered García and prompted a bench-clearing scuffle that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed. Abreu, García and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all ejected.

Abreu, also fined for the pitch, is one of Houston’s top relievers and has a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances this postseason.

If the suspension is upheld and the Astros remain in the postseason, they would have to play a player short while Abreu is out, with 25 men on their roster instead of 26.

