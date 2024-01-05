MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Friday, two days after a fire at his South Florida home.

Hill was at practice Wednesday when he was notified of the blaze at his house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami. He was given a personal day Thursday.

An investigation by the Davie Fire Rescue Department found the fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters Wednesday that some family members were home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press the investigation is closed.

Hill has not commented on the matter.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he and the team are supporting Hill.

“Your home is burning and then you go back and see it and there’s a loss there,” McDaniel said. “Yes, thankfully there’s insurance and things like that. But it’s not as easy as that. It’s a life adjustment immediately. That’s your safe place, your home, that he is now dealing with insurance and living in a different spot for the immediate future and all of that. It’s a major stressor for sure. Fortunately, ’Reek has support of his family and his teammates. It’s not something that you wish upon anyone.”

He added that Hill was happy to be back with his teammates.

Hill (ankle) practiced fully Friday as the Dolphins prepare to host Buffalo Sunday in a game that will decide the AFC East.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL