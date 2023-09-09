NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has sent the U.S. Open women’s final against Aryna Sabalenka to a deciding third set.

Gauff won the second set 6-3 Saturday after Sabalenka won the first set 6-2 in 40 minutes.

Gauff, seeking her first Grand Slam title, is trying to win for the third time in her seven matches at this U.S. Open after losing the first set. The No. 6 seed rallied after slow starts against Laura Siegemund in the first round and Elise Mertens in the third round.

The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka lost a set for just the second time in this tournament. Madison Keys won the first set of their semifinal Thursday before Sabalenka rallied to win in a third-set tiebreaker.

Sabalenka is trying to win her second Grand Slam title, having started the year by winning the Australian Open in January.

