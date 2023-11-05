ST. LOUIS (AP) — Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners of the fielding honor.

Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each, Rawlings announced Sunday.

Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker.

First-time AL winners included Texas catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right fielder Adolis García, Toronto pitcher José Berríos, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and Volpe.

In the NL, first-time winners included San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and utilityman Ha-Seong Kim, Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler, Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and Doyle.

Hayes ended the streak of Nolan Arenado of St. Louis, who had won in his first 10 seasons. That matched the high set by Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from 2001-10.

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers had won six straight Gold Gloves. He was among the finalists in right field and the utility role after a season in which he played 107 games in right, 70 at second and 16 at shortstop.

Repeat winners were Giménez, Kwan, Swanson, Happ and Walker.

Volpe became the second rookie to win at shortstop. Houston’s Jeremy Peña was the first last year, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Berríos, Chapman, Giménez, Kiermaier and Wheeler earned $50,000 bonuses in their contracts, while Hayes earned $25,000.

Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can’t select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

The utility category is based on a SABR formula and additional defensive statistics.

