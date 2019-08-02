ANALYSIS: WSAV Sports on Georgia Southern Football arrests

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – On the first day of Georgia Southern Football practice, the Eagles head coach announced two players were arrested and suspended earlier in the week.

Junior quarterback Shai Werts was arrested Wednesday in South Carolina and charged with speeding and possession of cocaine. Quan Griffin, junior defensive end, was booked in Florida on Thursday on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, obstruction of justice and burglary.

Head Coach Chad Lunsford announced the arrest Friday, saying he won’t “predict win-loss record,” but that he has “a tight football team.”

In this digital-exclusive, WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott and Reporter Connor DelPrete break down the arrests and discuss what it means for the Eagles’ season.