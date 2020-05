The Savannah State Tigers released their 2020 football schedule Tuesday afternoon in a cloud of uncertainty. The state of the college footballs season amid COVID-19 remains questionable, and their schedule Week 1 opponent Florida Tech disbanded their football program on Monday night.

But if the Tigers take the field in September, they'll be doing it with one of the most favorable schedules in school history: they'll play five consecutive home games, with only one game currently booked outside the state of Georgia.