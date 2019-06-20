Analysis: Ike Smith Granted Eligibility Waiver?
Ike Smith has been listed on Georgia Southern's 2019-2020 basketball roster on the Athletics Website as of Wednesday. Does that mean his NCAA Eligibility Waiver has been approved? Greg Talbott discusses with his Eagle Basketball broadcast partner Danny Waugh.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers 'surprise' bill
- China says Interpol ex-president confesses to bribe taking
- Xi's NKorea visit a chance to strengthen ties, influence US
- China's Xi heads for North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un