Analysis: Ike Smith Granted Eligibility Waiver?

Ike Smith has been listed on Georgia Southern's 2019-2020 basketball roster on the Athletics Website as of Wednesday. Does that mean his NCAA Eligibility Waiver has been approved? Greg Talbott discusses with his Eagle Basketball broadcast partner Danny Waugh.

