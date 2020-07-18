Alternative Baseball could bring new team to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An organization that provides opportunities for young adults with autism to play baseball may soon establish a local league in Savannah.

Georgia native Taylor Duncan says he has found a manager to bring Alternative Baseball to the Coastal Empire.

“The area seems successful and everyone deserves the opportunity to play baseball without fear of judgement,” Duncan explained. They deserve to have the same opportunity as everyone else and to be accepted for who they are.”

Established in 2016, Alternative Baseball has brought nearly 50 teams to local diamonds across the United States. If a team comes to Savannah, anyone with autism or special needs ages 15+ can participate.

“What we’ve done with our players is we’ve pushed them beyond their boundaries,” Duncan added. “They can realize they are capable of more stuff than they can even imagine.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete introduces you to Duncan and explains why he’s so passionate about Alternative Baseball.