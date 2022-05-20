HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WSAV) – One of the most prestigious youth football camps in South Carolina returned for another year.



Hilton Head Island High School head coach B.J. Payne welcomed roughly 200 kids to the school’s football field on Friday night. They ranged in age from kindergarten to eighth grade and were there to receive instruction from an all-star roster of coaches.



That group included current Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford, McDonald’s All-American linebacker Jaylen Sneed and Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, among others.

“These are the kids that you grew up with and you played on the same Little League team,” said Ford. “Just about giving them some wisdom and some encouragement to keep pushing.”



This year’s camp is personal for Payne, who has a son getting his first taste of the gridiron.



“It’s pretty amazing,” Payne said. “You get some kids especially in the kindergarten or first grade group who has never played football before. My son, who is in kindergarten, he has never played organized football before, so this is his first taste besides playing in the backyard at home. You see their progression, you see them get better every single day.



The camp will continue Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. There are still spots open and walkup registration is available.



