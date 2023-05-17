HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Happening this weekend on Hilton Head Island — a chance to get some lessons in football and life from some of the college football and the NFL’s best.

The 12th year for the All-American Football Camp at Hilton Head High School starts Friday.

It allows kids from kindergarten through 8th grade to get some hands-on lessons from top college and NFL stars – and have some fun at the same time.

While the camp is about football skills, organizer Coach BJ Payne says the kids learn a lot more than just how to block and tackle

“We have four guys in Jaylen Sneed of Notre Dame and Chris Marable of Wake Forest and Gaston Moore of Tennessee and Cole Demarzo of Wyoming who were in the camp as kids and are now back here to work the camp,” Payne said. “So that’s an amazing thing to see them grow and go on and they can share those experiences with the kids.”

The camp will be held Friday night and Saturday and Sunday morning.

It’s $125 for the weekend, and there are 17 college and NFL players as counselors.

Proceeds will go to the Island rec center.

For more information, visit americanfbcamp.com.