SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time ever, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held an event in Savannah, televising this week’s installments of Rampage and Demolition from Enmarket Arena.



Fans lined up across the Arena parking lot for a chance to see some of the top wrestling talent in the country, including one performer from right here in South Georgia.



Anna Jernigan, who goes by the name “Anna Jay” in the ring, got her start in Brunswick, a little more than an hours’ drive from Enmarket Arena. She’s been in televised matches before, but this is her first one so close to home.



“I think it’s a little more nerve-wracking,” Jay said. “My parents have definitely been to shows but now it’s going to be like grandparents, cousins, uncles and some of my parents friends as well. It’s cool, but I will probably be even more nervous.”



Jay made her AEW debut in April of 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when crowds were not allowed at wrestling events. Although the lack of crowds allowed Jay to better concentrate on perfecting her craft, she’s quite happy to have them back.



“Getting back to being with big crowds and stuff like that, first of all, I couldn’t imagine going back to not having it so I can only imagine how everybody else felt,” Jay said. “But it’s great. I think I was more nervous to have crowds than to not. But now I’m used to it.



Jay tries to return home to Brunswick at least a month, but has not been able to do it quite as frequently since her career has taken off.



