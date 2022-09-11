Aaron Kelton wraps up his first practice as the head coach of Savannah State.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 yards on the ground.

Aaron Kelton, the head coach of Savannah State, picks up his first win as the Tiger head coach. Savannah State will play a quick turnaround game on Thursday against Benedict College on the road at 7:30 p.m.