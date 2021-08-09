A tradition you won’t find anywhere else in college football

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In keeping with a tradition that dates back to the early 1980s, seniors and staff on the Georgia Southern football team went knee-deep in the waters of ‘Beautiful Eagle Creek’ Monday morning to signify college football in Statesboro is just around the corner.

“Being a part of something bigger than yourself — you are sacrificing because you are paying homage to everyone who came before you and is coming after you,” senior running back Logan Wright explained. “We have people from 1981 to people from 2021 who have all don’t that. Everyone has done it for 40 years and it’s a great tradition.”

Legend has it that there’s some special ‘juju’ in the murky waters of the creek. It appeared senior nose tackle Gavin Adcock wanted all of the special powers, because he fully submerged himself underwater and made sure to splash everyone in the general vicinity afterwards.

Head coach Chad Lunsford loved the enthusiasm from his veteran group of players.

“This is the honest truth: you can tell a lot about your team when you come do this,” Lunsford explained. “If your seniors are apprehensive, maybe they aren’t all into it, or it’s ‘I’m not trying to get in the water’ type of thing — you might have an issue. But what I saw today was a bunch of guys get in that water and not ask any questions saying ‘we are going to do this’. I’m excited about this season, I really am, because I think the mindset is really right.”

Georgia Southern opens up the college football season at home against Gardner-Webb on September 4th. WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete will bring you the sights and sounds tonight on WSAV at 11.