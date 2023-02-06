(WSAV) – Monday evening, Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson will make her second appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Johnson currently plays basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU), but many people in Savannah remember when she started playing the sport at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The talented guard blossomed over the years and caught the eyes of Kim Mulkey, earning a scholarship to LSU. Johnson’s a freshman and managed to crack the starting lineup, averaging 13 points a game, but basketball is not her only talent.

In addition to being a hooper, Johnson is also a rapper. Her passionate lyrics and smooth flow helped her earn a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent in 2018. The hit show invited Johnson back for the All-Star edition.

“It’s not a lot of people doing what I’m doing,” Johnson said. “So, I feel like I got to share that. It’s important. Not only for me but for all of the kids looking up to me. Like you can do it.”

Johnson continues to defy the odds, finding the perfect balance between school, basketball, and studio sessions. Not to mention, Johnson has a heart of gold. She told WSAV after an interview, she made plans to help feed the homeless by donating her NIL money from Raising Canes to a local shelter.