SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 76th annual Savannah Quarterbacks Club Bowl Party wrapped up Saturday night, and several high school football players took home some well-deserved hardware.

76th Savannah Quarterback Club Bowl Party! Packed House🏈 The awards set to be given out in a few minutes👇🏽@BC_Football1902 – Team of the Year@ZaquanBryan – Player of the Year@JakeMerklinger – Offensive POY@ElijahGriffin95 – Defensive POY pic.twitter.com/nAIRIeOLy4 — Corey Howard (@choward_media) February 5, 2023

Zaquan Bryan won Player of the Year after scoring 18 touchdowns for Benedictine Military School. Bryan played a vital role in Benedictine winning back-to-back state championships, as he played offense, defense, and special teams. Bryan will be heading north next season after signing his letter of intent with Minnesota.

Jake Merklinger also won the Offensive Player of the Year. Merklinger is a well-calculated gunslinging quarterback for Calvary Day. This year he threw 32 touchdowns and ran for four more. Merklinger also received an offer for the University of Georgia on Monday evening (2-6-2023).

Elijah Griffin won the Defensive Player of the Year. His big six-foot-five and 261-pound frame is hard for any offensive linemen to stop. Griffin finished the 2022 season with 82 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Benedictine Military School won team of the year after winning back-to-back state championships. The Cadets finished the season with 13 and 2 record.