HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — In Hilton Head, seven players committed to playing sports at the next level.

Bobby Bart will play tennis at Western University.

Kane Eanes heads to Bob Jones.

Foster Edwards will play tennis at Missouri Baptist.

Andrew Helms stays local and will play basketball for USC Beaufort.

Hailie Klinger goes to Lees Mcrae for soccer.

William Tebrake will sail at Texas A&M Galveston.

and Jake Young heads to Navy for tennis.

Congratulations to all the athletes continuing their careers.