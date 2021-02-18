53rd annual RBC Heritage tickets go on sale

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – Tickets for the 53rd annual RBC Heritage became available for purchase.

A limited number of daily tickets, Pro-Am spots and Sea Pines parking passes are now available.

New COVID-19 safety protocols mean some elements of the tournament have changed.

Given the limited number of spectators that will be able to attend the event, the Heritage Classic Foundation has updated tournament ticket types and pricing. All tickets and passes will be valid for one-day access only.

Wednesday Ticket • $20 • Offers grounds access on Wednesday to enjoy the RBC Heritage Pro-Am. Includes access to on-course concession areas. Cameras are welcome. (Course is closed to spectators on Monday and Tuesday)

Plaid Pass • $150 • The Plaid Pass offers one-day access to the tournament grounds and on-course concession areas. Available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sponsor Village Ticket • $300 • The Sponsor Village Ticket offers one-day access to the tournament grounds plus entrance to the Sponsor Village, an exclusive area between the 17th green and 18th tee, which includes a video board, complimentary food and beverage and socially distanced bleacher seating. Available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Youth Ticket • Free • Children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. All children must have a youth ticket to access tournament grounds. Up to four youth tickets can be reserved with each adult ticket purchased. A limited number are available each day. Children must have a Sponsor Village ticket in order to enter the Sponsor Village.

VIP Parking • $25 • The VIP parking lot is located inside Sea Pines. It is a half mile past the main entrance on Greenwood Drive. Shuttles provide transportation to Harbour Town. Limited quantities available. Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn offers free parking.

Pro-Ams • $3,500/$7,000 • Get to know PGA TOUR professionals and play side-by-side with some of the world’s best athletes. Treat your clients, business partners or yourself to an unforgettable experience on Harbour Town Golf Links. Choose Monday or Wednesday.

Visit rbcheritage.com or call 843-671-2448 to purchase tickets.