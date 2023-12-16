CONWAY, S.C. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern lost the fourth Myrtle Beach Bowl against Ohio University, 41-21, at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina on Dec. 16.

Georgia Southern fails to gain its first bowl victory since the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl when they defeated Louisiana Tech, 38-3. The loss also means the Eagles do not finish with a winning season for the first time since 2020, when they finished 8-5. Georgia Southern is still searching for its first winning season under second-year head coach Clay Helton.

Davis Brin was responsible for three first-half turnovers and one additional turnover in second half in the loss. Georgia Southern had five total turnovers, Ohio University scored 21 points off those turnovers.

Georgia Southern now turns its attention to the early signing period for football, which is Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.