BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It was a big day at May River High School as five athletes announced their decisions to continue their athletic careers.

Jaiden Jones will go on to play football at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

McKenna Swinton is a three-time region champ in the shot put and an all-state performer. She’s committed to track at Illinois State University.

“Super happy,” Swinton said. “I have always wanted to be super successful doing everything. So, this is a very big moment for me and my family. So I’m super excited.”

Swimmer Hannah Yemec committed to Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. She won the state title in the 200-medley relay in 2020.

Austin Kestler will continue his soccer career at Newberry College in South Carolina.

Shelby Gourley will go on to swim at Illinois State University.

“The coaches I have, I really clicked with them,” Gourley said. “I feel like we will have a very good coach-athlete relationship. I think that is very important so you can succeed.”

Congrats to all the future college stars.