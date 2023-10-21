SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State football team lost its fifth straight contest, as they fell to Tuskegee on Homecoming at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 21.

The Tigers held a 14-7 advantage after the first 30 minutes. However, in the second half, they were unable to score. Additionally, Savannah State turned the ball over three times in the second half. Two of those turnovers led to Tuskegee touchdowns. The last turnover, ended any hope the Tigers had of winning Homecoming.

“Our guys came out and fought,” head coach Aaron Kelton said. “We want to win Homecoming. We are disappointed, we’re embarrassed, whatever you want to call it. It’s not going to stop us from continuing to come next week and play Senior Day, win Senior Day, go up to Lane after that and go win that game.”

Savannah State is back at Tiger Stadium next week for Senior Night as the host Benedict College at 3 p.m.