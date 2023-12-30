MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSAV) — Georgia completely dominated Florida State in a lopsided Orange Bowl Victory, 63-3, on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Georgia scored seven points in the opening frame. Then, the Bulldogs really put the offense in drive mode. They scored 35 points to take a commanding 42-3 lead at the half. Running back Kendal Milton scored the first two touchdowns of the night. Georgia’s next two scores also came on the ground with Dajun Edwards and Ladd McConkey, respectively, doing the honors. Carson Beck threw the next two touchdown passes to Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, respectively.

The Bulldogs’ 39-point lead at the half set a new Orange Bowl record. Their 42 points in the first half are most scored since West Virginia put up 49 against Clemson in 2012. In the second half, Georgia broke its record for the widest margin of victory in bowl game history set last year in the National Championship game against TCU. The previous record was 58. The new record is 60. The 60-point margin is also a new Orange Bowl record. The previous Orange Bowl record was 55 set back in 1953 when Alabama defeated Syracuse, 61-6.