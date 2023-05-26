STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Three new student-athletes are joining Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team for the upcoming season, Coach Anita Howard announced Friday.

That includes 6-foot-1 guard/forward Zaria Johson from Gulf Coast State College in Houston, Texas.

Torrison Starks, 5-foot-8 guard of East Georgia State College in Hartwell, joins as well.

And Kayla Thomas, a 6-foot-3 forward from Penn State University in Beltsville, Maryland is joining the Eagles.

The transfers join incoming freshmen Kanija Daniel and Liv Fuller, rounding out the 2023-24 recruiting class.