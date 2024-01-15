Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday evening, Savannah (Ga.) hosted the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic for the first time as the Ghost Pirates faced the ECHL All-Star team.

The Ghost Pirates started the game fast when Jordan Kaplan made an assist to a slashing Anthony Collins. The Ghost Pirates went up 1-0.

However, the ECHL All-Star would respond by scoring three goals in the next five minutes and went up 3-1.

In the end, the All-Stars had too much firepower for the Ghost Pirates, winning the exhibition 18-11.