2020 SSU football schedule features five-game homestand

The Savannah State Tigers released their 2020 football schedule Tuesday afternoon in a cloud of uncertainty. The state of the college footballs season amid COVID-19 remains questionable, and their schedule Week 1 opponent Florida Tech disbanded their football program on Monday night.

But if the Tigers take the field in September, they’ll be doing it with one of the most favorable schedules in school history: they’ll play five consecutive home games, with only one game currently booked outside the state of Georgia.

September 5: OPEN (prev. Florida Tech)

September 12: at Livingstone Coll.

September 19: vs. Central State

September 26: vs. Morehouse

October 3: vs. Benedict

October 10: vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

October 17: vs. Clark (Atlanta)

October 24: at Albany State

October 31: at Fort Valley State

November 7: vs. Edward Waters

Things get more interesting with the potential Week 1 replacement game. Coach Shawn Quinn confirmed to WSAV that the leading contender is Division II powerhouse Valdosta State as part of a home-and-home series that would begin in Valdosta this September.

The Tigers went 7-3 in 2019, won the Eastern Division with a 5-0 slate and were kept out of the SIAC championship game on a technicality regarding their ineligibility to play in a conference title game the season they dropped down to Division II.