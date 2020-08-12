2020 Masters to be played with no patrons, Augusta National announces

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Wednesday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place November 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Ridley. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

The tournament announced the November dates, along with the cancellation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, back in April, but details of whether or not there would be fans on site were not yet determined.

Ridley said tournament organizers have consulted with health officials and other experts and determined that the potential risks of allowing guests to the grounds are “simply too significant to overcome.”

“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing,” Ridley said. “The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner.”

Gov. Brian Kemp said that while he’s also saddened patrons can’t attend, he supports the efforts that have been made to hold the tournament.

The Masters is “A Tradition Unlike Any Other” with incredible economic impact in Augusta and throughout Georgia. While we’re saddened to learn patrons cannot attend this year, we support the Augusta National’s efforts to protect public health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/FVeLM0SO5v — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

Ridley said Masters organizers hope to welcome patrons back in April of 2021.

“We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve – including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf – as we continue to plan for this historic event,” Ridley said.

All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. Augusta National will communicate directly with all ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants in September.

For a list of frequently asked questions about ticketing, click here.